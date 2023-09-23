Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after buying an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,481.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,390 shares of company stock worth $2,245,169 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.53. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.