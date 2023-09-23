Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

