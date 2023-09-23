Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $553.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

