Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

