Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,003 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,946. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.26.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

