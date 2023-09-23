Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $358,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $228.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

