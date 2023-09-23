Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

