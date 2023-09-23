Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 863.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,215,000 after acquiring an additional 174,865 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $438.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $444.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

