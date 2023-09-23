Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 11,100 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BP by 3.4% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in BP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

