Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.