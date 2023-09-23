Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,625,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

First Solar Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $162.45 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

