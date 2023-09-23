CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.5% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.15 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

