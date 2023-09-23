CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $83.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

