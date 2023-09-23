Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 709,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 424,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 183.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

