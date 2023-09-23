David Mcjannet Sells 38,689 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HashiCorp Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.00 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
