David Mcjannet Sells 38,689 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.00 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.