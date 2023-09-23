Desjardins Analysts Give StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) a C$6.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.39.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.