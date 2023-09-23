Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading 3% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

