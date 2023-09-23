DFS Furniture plc (DFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.82. The firm has a market cap of £260.36 million, a P/E ratio of 926.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Transactions at DFS Furniture

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Loraine Martins bought 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,412.32 ($15,375.10). 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

