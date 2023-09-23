Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 2.73% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $27,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV remained flat at $24.14 during trading hours on Friday. 238,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.