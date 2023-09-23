Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.