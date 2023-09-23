Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.94

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.94 and traded as high as $41.27. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 2,455,073 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

