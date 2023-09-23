Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $539.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 116,854 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.