Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. 1,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

