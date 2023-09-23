Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 705.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $30.48 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

