Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

