Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,071.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,779.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.