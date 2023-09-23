Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.48.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

