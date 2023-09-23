Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $349.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.