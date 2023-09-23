Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $268,782.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MC shares. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.