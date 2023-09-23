Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.