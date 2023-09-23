Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.