Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.26 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

