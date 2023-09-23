Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,689,000 after buying an additional 540,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,123,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 230,301 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of FRG stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franchise Group

About Franchise Group

(Free Report)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.