Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

