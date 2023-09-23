Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

