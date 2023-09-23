Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.39) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.21).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,600.00%.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
