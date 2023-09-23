Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dunelm Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.39) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.60) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($15.21).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

DNLM opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.13) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 693.50 ($8.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,413.33, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,600.00%.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.