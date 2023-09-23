Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 9,221 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4,647.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 891,566 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3,199.2% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 805,623 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 638,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. 662,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,056. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.