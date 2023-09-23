Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 642.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period.

PSK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,913. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

