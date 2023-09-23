Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 209,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,268. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

