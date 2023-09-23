Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.22. The company has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

