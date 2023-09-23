Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.