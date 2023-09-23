Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

