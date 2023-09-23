Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

