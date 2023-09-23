Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.10. 607,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

