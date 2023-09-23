Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $29.42 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $497,241.64 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003744 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005573 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,955,123,491 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

