Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

