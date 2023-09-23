Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $447.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

