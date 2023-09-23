Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFC

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 409.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.