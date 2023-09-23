Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $250.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.