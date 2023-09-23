Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

